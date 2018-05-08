× Democrat Kerry Forestal, Republican Brian Durham to compete for Marion County sheriff

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – We now know which sheriff candidates will appear on the November ballot.

Democrat Kerry Forestal and Republican Brian Durham won their primary races Tuesday night and will battle it out to become the leader of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Current Sheriff John Layton cannot run again due to a two-term limit.

The job will come with plenty of challenges. Layton’s budget as authorized by the City-County Council has decreased from $114,814,771 in 2016 to $113,124,262 as Mayor Joe Hogsett vowed to return the city and county to a balanced spending plan after inheriting an ongoing $50 million deficit.