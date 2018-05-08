Click here for primary election results

Colts sign DE Chris McCain

Posted 8:04 pm, May 8, 2018, by

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: Chris McCain #58, Damien Williams #34 and Nate Garner #75 of the Miami Dolphins run onto the field before meeting the New England Patriots during a game at Sun Life Stadium on September 7, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another day, another personnel move by the Indianapolis Colts.

The team signed free agent defensive end Chris McCain Tuesday, and waived tight end Randall Telfer. The Colts were awarded Telfer off waivers (from Cleveland) Monday, but he failed a physical.

The 6-5, 236-pound McCain has appeared in 35 games during stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. He has registered 34 tackles, including 11 for a loss, 7 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Last season, McCain appeared in 15 games with the Chargers and posted 28 tackles, including 6 for a loss, and 5 sacks.

