A windy, warmer Wednesday with late-day storms

Get ready for a windy, warmer Wednesday with a chance for widely scattered t-storms late in the day.

There is a slight risk for severe storms over the western half of the state between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A warm front will move north of Indiana on Friday and highs will rise into the 80s. Expect a hot weekend for qualifications on Friday and for the Grand Prix on Saturday.

We’ll have near record highs on Saturday with a high near 90 before a cold front brings strong and possibly severe storms on Sunday.

Behind the front we’ll have cooler weather to start next week.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms west of U.S. 31 Wednesday.

Rain will move into Indianapolis by 8pm.

So far t-storm days have been scarce this year.

On the average, May is our 3rd sunniest month.

Spring-like temps will hold through the rest of the week.

This will be a warm weekend.

We’ll have near-record highs on Saturday.

Strong storms are likely for Mother’s Day.