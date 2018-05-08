A windy, warmer Wednesday with late-day storms
Get ready for a windy, warmer Wednesday with a chance for widely scattered t-storms late in the day.
There is a slight risk for severe storms over the western half of the state between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.
A warm front will move north of Indiana on Friday and highs will rise into the 80s. Expect a hot weekend for qualifications on Friday and for the Grand Prix on Saturday.
We’ll have near record highs on Saturday with a high near 90 before a cold front brings strong and possibly severe storms on Sunday.
Behind the front we’ll have cooler weather to start next week.
We’ll have a risk for severe storms west of U.S. 31 Wednesday.
Rain will move into Indianapolis by 8pm.
So far t-storm days have been scarce this year.
On the average, May is our 3rd sunniest month.
Spring-like temps will hold through the rest of the week.
This will be a warm weekend.
We’ll have near-record highs on Saturday.
Strong storms are likely for Mother’s Day.