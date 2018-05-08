A gorgeous repeat for Tuesday, storms Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you enjoyed Monday, you'll be happy with my forecast for today!

Temps and sunshine are on repeat today. We could even get 3-4 degrees warmer than yesterday.

The first seven days of this month have been consistently above average.

Dew points are quite low which will keep the warmth comfortable all day and also allow us to warm pretty quickly this morning.

By 10 am we'll already be pumping into the 60s.

A beautiful blue sky will dominate our Tuesday. Some clouds could move in Tuesday eve. They won't produce any rain quite yet but if they line up just right, some of us will have a stunning sunset.

Prepare for storms on Wednesday. The first round arrives on the tail-end of the morning commute but won't back a lot of heavy rain.

The second round will develop after 8pm and those storms have the potential to be stronger with gusty winds and perhaps some small hail.

There are many rain chances from tomorrow through the weekend but it does look like we'll be rain-free (though hot and muggy) for the Grand Prix on Saturday.