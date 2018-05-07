Your guide to voting in Indiana’s May primary

Tuesday marks the primary election across Indiana.

Without a doubt, the Republican race for the Senate is the most closely watched—and contentious—of state races. Rep. Todd Rokita, Rep. Luke Messer and former State Rep. Mike Braun are vying for the GOP nomination. The winner will challenge Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the November general election.

Hoosiers will also select candidates for other state and local races. In some cases, they’ll be asked to vote on property tax increases for schools.

Here’s what you need to know about voting on Tuesday.

Learn about the candidates

Need to know more about the candidates? You can find out who’s on the ballot at indianavoters.in.gov or check out this handy tool from our media partners at the IndyStar.

Check your voting location

Not sure where to vote? You can find your polling location on indianavoter.in.gov and click on “find your polling place.” If you’re still not sure, contact your local county elections office. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Make sure you’re registered to vote

You can check your status at indianavoters.in.gov. Simply click on “check your voting status” and enter a few details to make sure you can vote in the primary.

A few more things to remember:

Bring ID! To vote in Indiana, you must have a government-issued photo ID at the polls. Valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, an Indiana photo ID card, passport or military ID.

Leave your campaign t-shirts and signs at home. You can’t wear any clothing to a polling place that supports or opposes a candidate or political party. Leave your campaign signs at home, too.

Forget your ID? If you forgot your ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot. You’ll just have to show your ID to the county election office within 10 days of the election.

Not registered? If you’re not registered for the primary, you can’t vote. You can, however, remedy that in time for the general election on Nov. 6. You can register to vote here.

Run into a problem? If you have a problem at the polls, contact the Indiana Elections Division at 317-232-3939. You can also contact the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE (866-461-8683). You can find contact information for your county election office here.