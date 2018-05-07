Vehicle exits I-70, goes airborne and crashes onto Post Road, leaving man seriously injured

Your guide to voting in Indiana’s May primary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on the city’s east side Monday afternoon.

IFD says the driver was heading east on I-70 when his car left the interstate at a high rate of speed, crossed through the grass up an embankment, went through the Post Road bridge guardrail and went airborne about 40 feet across Post Road.

The vehicle landed upside down in the middle of the road.

First responders were called to the scene near 21st Street at about 3:18 p.m.

According to IFD, the driver was pinned underneath the dash and was extricated within 23 minutes. He was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

IFD says it’s unclear why the driver left the road. IMPD is investigating.

