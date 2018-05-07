U.S. Senate Republican candidates make final pitch before Tuesday’s primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday for a U.S. Senate primary that national pundits will be watching closely.

Click here to learn about the candidates.

On Monday, the Republican candidates looking to unseat Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly made their final pitch crisscrossing the state.

Former state lawmaker Mike Braun voted early in his hometown of Jasper before making stops in Carmel, Zionsville and Noblesville.

“It was a dark horse campaign, and I knew from just what I heard over three months there was a foundation for it,” Braun said while door-knocking in Zionsville.

Rep. Luke Messer held meet-and-greet events in Terre Haute, Evansville and New Albany.

“This is our 29th spot around the state in the last four days,” Messer said in Evansville. “We are running through the tape as we get to the finish line.”

And Rep. Todd Rokita capped off a statewide get-out-the-vote campaign with events in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Indianapolis, Sellersburg and Evansville.

“If you look on TV, they’re both firing at me,” Rokita said in Indianapolis. “And dogs don’t bark at parked cars. That’s because we’re winning this thing.”

For his part, Donnelly met supporters and early voters in downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.

“I’ve been out on the road for four or five days to every corner of the state talking to people,” Donnelly said. “Because there’s such better information, better ideas in Indiana than in Washington. So I’m just going to try to continue doing my job as best I can.”