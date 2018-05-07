× Two men arrested after shooting that left Indy man paralyzed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police arrested two men following a shooting that left a man paralyzed.

The violence took place Friday night at an apartment complex near I-465 and Rockville Road.

The shooting left one man in critical condition. Luckily, another family just narrowly missed being hit by gunfire when bullets tore through their apartment.

The victim, Dexter Crutcher, got shot in the back trying to run away from two gunmen. Crutcher collapsed on the ground, paralyzed.

“My mom ran out and asked him if he knew who did it. He said he was not sure. He couldn’t move,” said Latia Johnson.

Latia says just minutes earlier, her mother was inside babysitting Latia’s two young kids, when the gunshots ripped two holes in her apartment walls.

“She thought it was firecrackers. Then she heard it coming from one way, so she took the kids and ran in the room not knowing the bullets were coming into the bedroom. So that’s really scary,” said Johnson.

Several witnesses at the apartment complex helped identify the pair of alleged triggermen as Antonio Mathis and Micheal Townsend. The IMPD swat team arrested both suspects on Sunday.

Court records don’t explain a reason for the shooting, but police claim both men confessed to shooting the victim as he ran away.

The stray bullets wound up in Latia’s closet. They also tore a hole in the driver’s side door of her truck. The shooting also marked the second time in recent months her apartment has been hit by random gunfire.

Six months ago, in a different case, Sharan Shephard died after a shooting just a few buildings away in the same complex. That’s why Latia for one is sick and tired of all the violence.

“Bullets don’t have names on it. They may be coming for one person and hit another person. That’s not right,” said Johnson.

The two suspects were booked into the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder.