Twins born on May 4 named after ‘Star Wars’ characters

Posted 8:41 pm, May 7, 2018, by

OGDEN, Utah — The force is with them.

A Utah couple became parents of a boy and a girl on “Star Wars” day, Friday, May 4. The day is celebrated by “Star Wars” fans because it sounds like the movie’s line, “May the force be with you.”

Kendall and Ross Robbins said Monday they named the children Rowan Luke and Kai Leia and decorated their nursery in a “Star Wars” theme.

Their middle names are two of the main figures in the movie franchise. The couple says they chose to be induced on May 4 and had other middle names picked out just in case, but didn’t need to use them.

As Kendall Robbins says, “the force is strong with them.”

The twins’ home nursery is decorated in a “Star Wars” theme.

