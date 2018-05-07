SR 37 reopened after serious crash involving motorcycle in Morgan County

Your guide to voting in Indiana’s May primary

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of State Road 37 are back open after being closed due to a serious crash involving motorcycle and a car.

Indiana State Police say it happened just south of Paragon Road near the Morgan-Monroe County line.

Traffic is expected to move slowly before picking up again in the area.

The number of people injured and the extent of the injures is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

