SR 37 reopened after serious crash involving motorcycle in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of State Road 37 are back open after being closed due to a serious crash involving motorcycle and a car.

Indiana State Police say it happened just south of Paragon Road near the Morgan-Monroe County line.

Traffic is expected to move slowly before picking up again in the area.

The number of people injured and the extent of the injures is unknown at this time.

***UPDATE*** (5pm) All Lanes of SR37 Morgan/Monroe are NOW OPEN! Traffic is Slow but rolling! #UseCaution PREVIOUS MESSAGE… (05/07) Morgan Co SR37 just South of Paragon Rd (Near Morgan/Monroe Co Line) BOTH LANES SHUT DOWN ~ Motorcycle vs Car — Sgt. Curt Durnil (@ISPBloomington) May 7, 2018

