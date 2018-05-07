× Police investigating fatal crash involving SUV, semi truck in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Kokomo man died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck Sunday night in Howard County.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash around 10:35 p.m. on State Road 26 just east of Russiaville.

Police said evidence showed a 2000 silver GMC Yukon Denali was going westbound on State Road 26 when it crossed the center line and ended up in the eastbound lane. A witness account supported that conclusion, police said. The GMC collided with a 2017 Freightliner; photos from the scene showed the semi truck on fire after impact.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 27-year-old Adam Betzner of Kokomo, died in the crash. The driver of the Freightliner, 28-year-old Charles Green of Cookville, Tennessee, suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Several agencies assisted in the response, including the Russiaville Fire Department, Community Howard Regional Hospital Ambulance, Howard County Emergency Management, Indiana State Police and the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.