Police investigating after man is found dead on near north side of Indianapolis

Posted 9:55 pm, May 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30PM, May 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on the near north side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Police were called to 3100 block of North Park Avenue at about 9:21 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the adult male in his 20s suffering from “severe trauma about the body,” according to IMPD Cpt. Harold Turner.

Turner added that the department cannot 100% verify that the trauma is from a gunshot, but that is “the probability.”

Turner said foul play is suspected and a possible person of interest was seen fleeing the area. Homicide detectives are working to develop that lead.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

