Police investigate after woman hit by car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The accident occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road. Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was struck. The driver of the car tried to flee the scene, but she was quickly stopped by police.

Both directions of East 38th Street are closed between Mitthoeffer and German Church Road while police investigate.

IMPD is rerouting traffic around the accident and sending everybody off at Mitthoeffer to 30th.

