Muncie teen shot multiple times inside convenience store now recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie teen is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside a convenience store over the weekend and another teen is charged with firing those shots.

Police were called to the store at the corner of E. Jackson St. and S. Hackley St. Saturday afternoon. Investigators said Deshawn Drye fired at least eight shots inside and outside the convenience store. The chaos sent people running and scrambling to get out of the store.

Amareon Davis, 18, was hit at least three times. Police believe the shooting began when there were comments made about someone's grandmother. Investigators said Davis initially hit Drye. Then, as Drye was attempting to fight back, his gun went off. He's seen on surveillance video chasing Davis out of the store, fingering multiple rounds.

Drye's mother, Tanna, was also arrested. Police say the two took off after the shooting.