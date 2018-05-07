× Man celebrating birthday, retirement wins $1.5 million in lottery

A Canadian man just had the best day ever.

Ping Kuen Shum woke up one day last week feeling like the luckiest man in the world: Not only was he celebrating his birthday, he was also celebrating his last day as a working man.

He didn’t know it then, but his day was about to get a whole lot better.

When he stopped at a convenience store in Richmond, British Columbia, Shum decided to purchase a lottery ticket.

He matched all six numbers, winning a $1.5 million jackpot (that’s $2 million in Canadian dollars).

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation confirmed the win, saying that the odds of matching all the numbers for the BC/49 lottery are one in 13,983,816.

“It’s unbelievable that all three events happened on the same day,” Shum said in a statement that the lottery released.

“I have worked hard for so many years and I’m looking forward to sharing this fortune with my family.”

The lottery wouldn’t disclose what he did for a living.

Shum treated his family and friends to a lovely Dim Sum meal. Next, he’s planning a trip to China.

Fun fact: According to the Canada Revenue Agency, if you win the lottery, you do not have to report the winnings nor pay tax on those funds.