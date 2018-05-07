× Man accused of killing Terre Haute officer identified by coroner

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Police have released the identity of the man accused of killing a Terre Haute police officer. Christopher Wolfe, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 16-year police veteran Rob Pitts during a standoff last week.

Officers Pitts and the suspect died following an exchange of gunfire at the Linwood Street apartment building of the Garden Quarter Apartments on Friday, May 4 around 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson said Pitts was at the apartment complex for a homicide investigation, and Wolfe was a suspect in that homicide. Authorities did not reveal when the homicide under investigation occurred.

Police say he opened fire when he was approached by four investigators.

He shot Pitts in the head, and the officer was later pronounced dead at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

According to Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos, Wolfe died of a gunshot wound, but his manner of death is still under investigation.

He had previously been arrested in Vigo County for carrying a handgun without a license; possession of alcohol by a minor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Pitts was a 16-year veteran with the department. His body was transported from the hospital to DeBaun Funeral Home on Saturday.

His visitation will be Tuesday at Indiana State’s Hulman Center. Viewing for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. Public viewing will be from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.

His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. The procession will end at a cemetery in Sullivan. The route is not yet finalized.

The death of the police officer is the first of officer with the Terre Haute Police Department since July 11, 2011. That is when Officer Brent D. Long was killed while serving an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.