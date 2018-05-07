× Firefighters install smoke detectors for families after 3 fires in 1 Wayne Township neighborhood

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – After three recent fires in one area, Wayne Township firefighters are going door to door to ensure people are prepared with smoke detectors.

In the last two months, a neighborhood on Indy’s west side has been the site of three serIous fires. The blazes happened along Lockerbie, Fenster and Greenlee drives.

Officials say a smoke detector played a key role in helping the people inside the Greenlee home get out safely.

“The earlier we know about a fire, the better off we’re going to be,” said Capt. Mike Pruitt, from Wayne Township fire.

Monday afternoon, first responders knocked on dozens of doors and offered to check smoke detectors.

Jeannie Young lives near the scene of one of the fires. She said she welcomed the firefighters’ offer to test her smoke detectors.

“We’ve had ours probably, who knows, ten years,” Young said. “They actually installed one downstairs in the basement so that was a good thing. Now we have two.”

Pruitt said you should replace your smoke detector every ten years and test it on a regular basis.

“We see a lot of them that aren’t working,” Pruitt said. “People just haven’t taken the time to care for those.”

At a home around the block, firefighters found three smoke detectors that were out of commission. They used their tools to install new ones.

“Everyone has a responsibility not only to themselves, but also to their family and their neighbors, to have at least one working smoke alarm in their home if not multiple,” Pruitt said.

If you live in Wayne Township and would like a crew to come check out your smoke detectors, you can call 888-684-1441 to make an appointment.