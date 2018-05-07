Fallen Terre Haute officer’s 5-year-old son shares message for his dad

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The 5-year-old son of the Terre Haute police officer that was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday shared a message he has for his dad.

The mother of Dakota Pitts, Josie Huff, tells our news gathering partners at WTHI that her son believes this message will help his dad, Rob, see from Heaven:

“Dear Dad, I love you and I miss you so much.”

Family tells WTHI that Dakota has been visiting his dad’s car outside the Terre Haute Police Department since a memorial was erected.

Huff said Dakota has been watching the news and enjoys seeing the people who have been honoring his dad.

Other family members told WTHI that they aren’t ready to speak publicly regarding their loss.

Officer Pitts lost his life after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a homicide suspect at the Garden Quarter Apartments.

Visitation services for Pitts will be held at the Hulman Center on the Indiana State University campus from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday with the funeral to follow Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.