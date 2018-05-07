× Crash involving pickup truck, semi in Warrick County kills Shelby County man

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. – A Shelby County man died following a Sunday night crash in southwest Indiana.

Police said dispatchers received multiple 911 calls regarding the incident, which happened around 6:40 p.m. on I-64 westbound near mile marker 32.5.

Before the crash, dispatchers received two calls about a white Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the interstate. Shortly after the second call, dispatchers received another 911 call about a crash involving the pickup.

The preliminary investigation from Indiana State Police found the driver of the 2012 Ford pickup truck was parked on the emergency shoulder. The truck then pulled in front of a 2017 Freightliner driven by Ricky Joe Isham, 48, Lancaster, Kentucky.

The semi truck hit the pickup truck in the back, sending it into the guardrail before it came to rest in the passing lane. The driver of the pickup was ejected on impact and died at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.

Police will release the deceased driver’s identity after notifying his family.

The crash closed the interstate for more than four hours, police said. The incident remains under investigation.