Celebrate ‘Visit Indiana Week’ with discounts to more than 200 attractions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s Visit Indiana Week! Even though you may call Indiana home, you can still hop in your car and discover something new!

Here’s a list of deals happening throughout the week:

May 7 is Museum Monday with discounted or free entry at 29 museums around the state.

Tastings Tuesday will see discounts at 38 Indiana wineries, breweries, cideries and meaderies on May 8.

Wild Wednesday features discounts at 13 animal and wilderness experiences on May 9.

Throwback Thursday celebrates Indiana’s historical destinations with discounts at 35 locations around the Hoosier State on May 10.

Bring the appetite on Foodie Friday, as 28 Indiana eateries will offer discounts on May 11.

And close out the week with Sports and Outdoor Saturday, featuring 21 discounts on sporting events, history or activities on May 12.

Learn more about Indiana State Parks here. Find Indiana campgrounds here.