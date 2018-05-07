× Both lanes of SR 37 closed in Morgan County due to serious crash involving motorcycle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A serious crash has closed both lanes of State Road 37 just south of Paragon Road in Morgan County, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the crash, near the Morgan-Monroe County line, involves a motorcycle and a car.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Delays are expected as emergency crews work the scene.

ROAD CLOSURE – (05/07) Morgan Co SR37 just South of Paragon Rd (Near Morgan/Monroe Co Line) BOTH LANES SHUT DOWN – Serious PI Crash ~ Motorcycle vs Car #AvoidArea #EmgCrewsOnScene — Sgt. Curt Durnil (@ISPBloomington) May 7, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.