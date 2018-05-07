× A mild, dry Election Day

Expect sunny skies, light winds and mild temperatures for Election Day. After a cool morning with lows in the 40s, temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s.

We’ll have a chance for widely scattered t-storms late Wednesday through Thursday morning.

A warm front will move north of Indiana on Friday and highs will rise into the 80s.

This will be a great weekend for qualifications on Friday and for the Grand Prix on Saturday.

We’ll have near record highs on Saturday with a high near 90 before a cold front brings strong and possibly severe storms on Sunday.

Behind the front we’ll cooler weather to start next week.

A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon.

Heavier t-storms are likely Wednesday night.

Scattered showers are likely early Thursday.

We’ll have a sunny, dry Friday.

The average high this time of year is 70 degrees.

This will be the warmest weekend of the year.

We’ll warm, dry weather for the Grand Prix on Saturday.

We’ll have near record highs Saturday.

Strong storms are likely Sunday afternoon.