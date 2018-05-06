× U.S. Senate candidates prep for final campaign blitz ahead of Tuesday’s primary

INDIANAPOLIS – Hours remain between Indiana voters and the next Republican to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in November.

Early voting ends at noon statewide Monday.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.

“People are coming down to the clerk’s office every day and casting their ballot early,” Myla Eldridge said, the Marion County clerk.

Marion County election officials reported its latest data Sunday evening, saying in-person early voting is up from both the primaries in 2014 and 2010.

The Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are preparing a final campaign blitz Monday.

Former state lawmaker Mike Braun, Rep. Luke Messer and Rep. Todd Rokita have all scheduled campaign stops in key parts of the state.

Braun is expected to vote Monday before the noon deadline and make stops in Carmel, Zionsville and Noblesville.

“I think we’re leading the race and I think whoever is undecided will probably fall in line,” he said.

Messer, who campaigned with Rep. Susan Brooks in Central Indiana over the weekend, is expected in Terre Haute, Evansville and New Albany.

“This is going to be a close race,” he said. “And we’re going to keep working through the finish line, but it’s leaning our way.”

Rokita will hold get-out-the-vote events in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Indianapolis, Sellersburg and Evansville.

“We gotta get to the polls,” he said. “They know Todd Rokita. They know me to be the conservative that’s a fighter.”

To further the pressure, the Trump campaign announced Sunday a joint rally now featuring President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Thursday evening in Elkhart.

The event, originally slated South Bend with the president, was moved to “accommodate more Hoosiers,” according to a release sent by the campaign.

“President Trump will also use the rally to remind voters of their unique opportunity to support his America First agenda with an expanded GOP majority in the Senate mid-term elections this fall by replacing Senator Joe Donnelly with our GOP nominee,” Michael Glassner said, the COO of the campaign.

For his part, Donnelly is expected to greet early voters in Indianapolis Monday as well.

“Indiana is very important in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate,” Geoffrey Skelley said, assistant editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. “For Democrats to have any shot of winning back the Senate, and any change of party control in one of the two chambers in Congress, Indiana is a seat Democrats have to hold onto.”