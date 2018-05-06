Temperatures back to normal but near record heat possible for upcoming weekend

Once a cold front passes south through Indiana later Sunday night, cooler and drier air should begin to move in. THat will sweep away chances for rain and clear skies out.

With slightly drier air in place, temperatures should drop to the 40°s to near 50° by Monday morning.

With early sunshine, temperatures will rebound back in to the upper 60°s to lower 70°s.

Near normal temperatures will continue Tuesday before warming up for the middle of the week.

STREAK REMAINS

Sunday marks the sixth consecutive day Indianapolis has been above normal (temperature). This is the longest streak of above normal temperatures since early March 11-16.

This also is the warmest start to May since 2012.

NEAR RECORD TEMPERATURES FOR GRAND PRIX

Long-range computer models are suggesting near-record heat may be coming to the Ohio River Valley for the start of next weekend.

A warm front is projected to lift through central Indiana Friday and stall near the Indiana/Michigan border. Near the front, rain/t’storms will be possible. South of the front, winds turn out of the south/southwest pumping warm, humid air in to central Indiana, making it feel “muggly”.

The record high temperature for Saturday, May 12 is 88° set in 1881. We could make a run at it. At this range, temperatures in the middle/upper 80°s look possible for Saturday.

The question concerning Saturday’s forecast will come down to the exact location of the warm front. At this range it is impossible to know the exact location, so the forecast is subject to change.

The same long-range data suggests an area of low pressure and cold front will attempt to move through Indiana Sunday and Monday. Combine a cold front with warm, humid air, and strong winds, we may have to deal with a couple rounds of strong storms. Stay tuned!