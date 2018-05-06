Police investigating shooting between two brothers following confrontation, man critical

Posted 3:24 pm, May 6, 2018, by , Updated at 05:12PM, May 6, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after shooting this afternoon on the north side.

Just after 2:30, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Mayfair Drive on the report of a person shot. That is one block west of Sycamore School.

Police confirm a man has been hospitalized in critical condition. After officers arrived, they learned the suspect and the victim are brothers and had a dispute in the driveway that led to the man getting shot.

IMPD says they have the brother in custody.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

