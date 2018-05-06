Parents of Edwin Jackson accept posthumous degree from Georgia Southern in Colts player’s honor

STATESBORO, Ga. – The Indianapolis Colts player who was killed by a suspected drunk driver earlier this year was honored by his alma mater on Saturday.

Georgia Southern University awarded Edwin Jackson with his degree posthumously.

In a video shared by the school’s football team on Twitter, Jackson’s parents, Wesley and Mary, can be seen accepting the degree on their son’s diploma. In an emotional moment, Jackson’s father can be heard yelling “Georgia” as he and his wife walk back to their seats. The crowd then followed suit.

The late Edwin Jackson was awarded his degree posthumously today by @GeorgiaSouthern … just wait til the end for goosebumps. #GATA #GSGrad18@NFL@Colts pic.twitter.com/wayaqrDyd3 — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) May 5, 2018

Jackson died after an accused drunk driver, Manuel Orrego-Savala, hit him and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, on I-70 on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The 26-year-old linebacker was placed on injury reserve this past season, but he played in every game during the 2016 season.

Jackson was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern. On Dec. 8, 2015, Jackson was signed to the Colts’ practice squad.