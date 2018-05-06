IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for Senate ahead of Tuesday’s primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Who has the edge in Tuesday's hotly contested Republican primary? Could any of the three GOP candidates still pull off a victory? And will the President's visit to Indiana next week put the pressure on incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) as the general election campaign gets underway?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Mike Murphy, Tony Samuel and Christina Hale discuss the contentious Senate race, dubbed one of the nation's "nastiest" GOP primaries.

And while the race has divided many Republicans in Indiana, other elected officials have decided to stay neutral in the primary.

This past week, we asked Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) about the campaign, and his decision to avoid making an endorsement ahead of Tuesday's primary. In the video above, Young tells us he is "looking forward to working with whoever wins" in November.