Flight leaving Indianapolis makes emergency landing in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A plane out of Indianapolis was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in North Carolina.

Allegiant Flight 1878 took off from the airport at 3:00 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Myrtle Beach, S.C. just before 4:30 p.m.

The airline says they made a landing to check out an electrical odor in the cabin.

Another aircraft was dispatched to Asheville to carry the passengers on to Myrtle Beach, where passengers should be boarding soon.

There was no need for medical attention.

