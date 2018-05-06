Flight leaving Indianapolis makes emergency landing in North Carolina

Posted 9:51 pm, May 6, 2018, by

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A plane out of Indianapolis was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in North Carolina.

Allegiant Flight 1878 took off from the airport at 3:00 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Myrtle Beach, S.C. just before 4:30 p.m.

The airline says they made a landing to check out an electrical odor in the cabin.

Another aircraft was dispatched to Asheville to carry the passengers on to Myrtle Beach, where passengers should be boarding soon.

There was no need for medical attention.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s