Car crash sends two people to the hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are injured following a crash on Indy’s southwest side.

The crash occurred late Saturday night , just before midnight, on Kentucky Avenue off I-465.

The driver of a red truck was making a left turn off the 465 exit ramp onto Kentucky when he was struck by an SUV.

The woman driving the SUV ran a red light. She had to be cut out of the vehicle and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was also transported to the hospital. He is stable.

Investigators believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

