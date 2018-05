INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a beautiful day for the 42nd annual Mini-Marathon Saturday in Indianapolis.

Thousands of people joined in on the fun, taking down 13.1 miles like a fantastic piece of cake.

Daniel Mesfun won the men’s category with a time of 1:03:27.

Dayna Pidhoresky was the female winner with a time of 1:12:45.

Check out a variety of pictures of the race above sent in from a viewer.