Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade supporting fallen Terre Haute officer

Posted 12:42 pm, May 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:46PM, May 5, 2018

KOKOMO, Ind. – He’s back selling lemonade following the tragic loss of Terre Haute officer Rob Pitts Friday night.

Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade is open today in Kokomo from 12-4. The stand is located at 748 S. Bell St.

All proceeds will be donated to the family of Rob Pitts.

This comes days after Malachi was given an award for his efforts raising money for Deputy Pickett’s family. He was chosen as this month’s community hero.

If you’re in Howard County today, feel free to stop by for a good cause.

The stand will also be open Sunday from 2 p.m. through 4:30 p.m.

