Funeral plans made for slain Terre Haute officer

Posted 6:02 pm, May 5, 2018, by

courtesy @ISPPutnamville

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Arrangements have been made for fallen Terre Haute Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts’ visitation will be Tuesday at Indiana State’s Hulman Center.

Viewing for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. Public viewing will be from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.

His funeral will be Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. The procession will end at a cemetery in Sullivan. The route is not finalized yet.

A vigil is planned Sunday night at the Sullivan courthouse.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s