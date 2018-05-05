Autopsy: Single gunshot wound to head killed fallen Terre Haute officer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – The autopsy of fallen Terre Haute officer Rob Pitts was finished on Saturday afternoon.

Pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr at Terre Haute Regional Hospital completed the autopsy and concluded a single gunshot wound to head killed Pitts.

He was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with a possible homicide suspect at the Garden Quarter Apartments.

Pitts was a 16-year veteran and was transported from the hospital to DeBaun Funeral Home on Saturday.

Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators continue to investigate the death of Pitts and the suspect.

The suspect’s autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday. At that time, the name of the suspect is expected to be released.

