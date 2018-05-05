Authorities transport fallen Terre Haute officer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – It has been a somber day for law enforcement officials in the Wabash Valley as fallen officer Pitts has been transported to a funeral home.

Pitts’ was removed from the hospital this afternoon at 1:00 and a procession proceeded to DeBaun Funeral Home.

A vigil is planned Saturday night at the Vigo County Courthouse. It will begin at 6:00.

Pitts was shot and later died following a homicide investigation Friday night at a Terre Haute apartment complex.

A SWAT team made entry to the building and killed the suspect.

Pitts was a 16-year veteran of the force.

