× 7-year-old boy drowns inside Indy Island Aquatic Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a boy who reportedly drowned today at an indoor pool on the city’s southeast side.

Just before 2:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the Indy Island Aquatic Center, located in the 8500 block of E. Raymond St., on the report of cardiac arrest.

Authorities confirm a 7-year-old boy is dead after drowning Saturday at the center.

The boy was transported to Riley Hospital where he later died.

The pool has been closed today and tomorrow to the public.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.