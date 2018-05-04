× Terre Haute officer killed in shooting, suspect in custody

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A police officer has been shot and killed Friday evening in Terre Haute.

According to our partners at WTHI, the officer was shot at the Garden Quarter Apartments just before 6:30 p.m.

That is south of the city just east of US 41 and an Ivy Tech campus.

The suspect was inside of a residence in the complex armed with a rifle. Authorities told people near the scene to stay inside and take shelter.

The officer is reportedly with the Terre Haute Police Department and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Just after 8:45, ISP said that one female got out of the apartment.

The suspect was taken into custody after 9:15. They were injured, according to ISP.

The Vigo County coroner told WTHI that she was on the scene of a homicide earlier Friday related to this shooting.

Suspect injured/detained..Medics moving to assist…No other info now…more later….@THPDPIO — Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) May 5, 2018