Street closures for Saturday’s Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 42nd Mini-Marathon is set to kick off Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.
A variety of streets downtown will be closed starting on Friday night.
The following streets will close Friday night at 6 p.m. and and reopen after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
- New York between West St. and University Blvd.
- Blackford St. between Wabash and Vermont St.
- California St.between New York and Vermont St.
- Robert Orr Plaza between West St. and Senate Ave.
- Ohio St. between West St. and Senate Ave.
West St. from Michigan through Washington will be closed starting at 1 a.m.. It will reopen Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
The following streets will close at 3 a.m. and reopen at 9:45 a.m.
- Washington St. between the zoo and Illinois St.
- Senate Ave. between New York and Washington St.
- Capitol between Ohio St. and Maryland St.
- Illinois between Ohio St. and Maryland St.
All other streets along the route will close at 7 a.m. The full map is above.