Spotty showers Friday, Saturday looks great

Temperatures will be pretty much a repeat of yesterday. We'll be back above average with highs topping off around 75. Normal would be around 69.

Starting in the upper 60s leaves little room to warm.

A cold front is moving through and we'll be quite windy today with sustained winds between 15-20 mph and gusts near 30.

We won't be as rainy as yesterday but some spotty showers are expected around midday.

Rain totals will stay quite low with most getting no more than a tenth of an inch.

Friday evening and night should dry up and be quite pleasant.

Spotty showers are possible for the first half of tonight's Indians game but not expecting a washout.

Weather looks fantastic for the Mini Marathon tomorrow! Comfortably cool and dry.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with rain showers possible on Sunday.