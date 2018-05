INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Police are investigating a fatal crash on SB I-465 near Kentucky Avenue on the southwest side of the city

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on the southwest side of the city. Authorities say a car came off the Mooresville Road overpass and landed onto I-465 where it was struck by a semi.

Police confirm at least one person has died in the crash. All lanes of the interstate are closed as they investigate.

We will update this story as soon as more information is made available.