× Red Line construction to start soon after funding finally approved

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Red Line construction is expected to start soon after $75 million in federal funding for the project is finally approved.

Groundbreaking for the Red Line was initially expected to be last June; but construction was delayed until January 2018. But because their grant hadn’t been approved, they set their sight on March. Now, nearly a year after the initial expected start date, construction could start in a few weeks.

The money for the grant will be allocated to IndyGo.

The project is a proposed 13.1-mile bus rapid transit (BRT) line, where 7.7 miles of the route will operate within exclusive or semi-exclusive bus lanes, and the remaining 5.4 miles will operate in mixed traffic.

The Red Line will operate from Broad Ripple in the north, through downtown Indianapolis, and terminate at the University of Indianapolis in the south. Along the corridor, 27 new stations will be constructed, comprising 20 center boarding platform stations and seven curbside station pairs, plus a stop at the existing Julia M. Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis, for a total of 28 stations served.

IndyGo shared rough timelines for how long each portion of the construction will take.

The Meridian-Kessler neighborhood has been preparing for traffic pattern changes since the Red Line was announced.