Police officer shot in Terre Haute, suspect at-large

Posted 7:08 pm, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 07:54PM, May 4, 2018

Courtesy WTHI

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A police officer has been shot Friday evening in Terre Haute.

According to our partners at WTHI, the officer was shot at the Garden Quarter Apartments just before 6:30 p.m.

That is south of the city just east of US 41 and an Ivy Tech campus.

Police confirm the suspect is still inside of a residence in the complex and is armed with a rifle.

The officer is reportedly with the Terre Haute Police Department and has been taken to a regional hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

