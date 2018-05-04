× Police: Man breaks into near east side home, assaults 76-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police took a man into custody Friday after they say he broke into a 76-year-old woman’s home and attacked her.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East New York Street.

Police said the man broke into the home, assaulted the woman and then took off. The woman’s roommate called 911 to report it.

Officers found a man matching the description of the suspect nearby and took him into custody.

Police said the woman wasn’t seriously injured and didn’t need to go to the hospital. The suspect was unarmed.