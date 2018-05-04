× Milan’s ’54 State Championship water tower receives first paint job in nearly 50 years

MILAN, Ind. – The water town honoring one of the greatest sport’s stories in American history has received a major facelift thanks to grant.

Constructed in 1924, the tower was repainted following Milan High School’s amazing state championship win in 1954.

The win served as the story behind the famous sports movie, “Hoosiers.”

The tower was last repainted in 1969 and was in bad condition. That’s why last year, the town of Milan and the Milan ’54 Hoosiers Museum began efforts to restore it.

A $28,000 grant was awarded from the Rising Sun Regional Foundation, which provided a bulk of the funding. A collection jar placed in a local Milan liquor store provided an additional $1,091.85.

“We are very proud to be able to restore this iconic water tower for the community of Milan and the people of Indiana” said Milan Town Board President Noel Houze, “this is something that we have wanted to do for a long time.”

The new paint job, in black with white lettering, allows the tower to be lighted nightly for the first time ever.

It is located just outside Milan’s downtown district, next to the railroad tracks.