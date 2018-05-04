Indiana high school dive coach charged with sex misconduct

Posted 11:32 am, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43AM, May 4, 2018

Jatwone London

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A 19-year-old assistant dive coach at a northwest Indiana high school faces felony counts of sexual misconduct and possession of child pornography.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jatwone Ladell London of Portage is accused of sexual misconduct with two female students at Portage High School. Charging documents say he had as many as 50 sexual encounters with a girl starting when she was age 14.

Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz says London is suspended as a dive coach and didn’t hold a teaching position at the high school. Alaniz says the school is cooperating with the investigation and has advised parents of female divers about the situation.

London is due in Porter County court Friday. Court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.

