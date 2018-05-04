Dry and cool for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

A cold front moved across central Indiana Friday night and behind the cold front we’ll have a dry Saturday.

Expect a cool morning for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

If you are heading down to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, expect ad few morning showers and a warm, dry afternoon.

We’ll have sunny skies early on Sunday before another storm system moves our way and brings a chance for rain late Sunday through Monday morning.

We’ll have a dry Monday and Tuesday, so rain will not be an issue for Election Day.

Our weather will become more active Wednesday as a cold front will spark t-storms that will continue through Thursday.

We’ll have a dry, mild Saturday.

A few showers are possible in Louisville prior to the Derby.

We’ll have a chance for a few t-storms Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have a dry Monday and Tuesday.

T-storms will develop late Wednesday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.

