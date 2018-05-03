Storms moving into central Indiana; expect widespread storms in morning, scattered evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gloomy start to this Thursday as storms move into central Indiana.

No coat needed because many of us are starting the day in the 70s. Grab an umbrella! You'll need it with this rain. Wind will gust to 30 mph, though, so hold on. Because I've lost a few umbrellas to the wind, I tend to recommend a hooded rain jacket on days like this.

Scattered storms well ahead of the first line will start us out, but the main line of storms will get to the city around 8 a.m. Scattered storms should taper off between 11 a.m. and noon. At that point, we'll experience a lull in activity and just be muggy and mostly rain-free.

Nearing 5 & 6 p.m., a few storms could develop. Though widespread severe weather is not expected today in central Indiana, these will be storms to watch.

We're included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms today. The main concern would be this evening's storms.

Heavy rain and wind are the main threats, but don't discount the possibility of small hail or a tornado.

We could see around an inch of rain close to area-wide through Friday. Some thunderstorms could produce more than that.

This will be a sudden burst of water on fairly dry ground so flooding is a concern.

Saturday looks like the best of the weekend, though, with only a few showers expected on Sunday, which should shape up to be fairly nice as well.