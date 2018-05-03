× Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man from Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Vanderburgh County man.

Indiana State Police say 78-year-old David Ross Sponseller was last seen in Evansville at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Sponseller is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to police.

Sponseller is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sponseller is asked to call the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office at 812-421-6200 or 911.