Rain and gusty winds are likely through Friday morning

Posted 4:05 pm, May 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:15PM, May 3, 2018

After eight consecutive dry days rain soaked central Indiana on Thursday.

Rain and gusty winds are likely overnight through Friday morning as a cold front approaches.

Behind the cold front we’ll have a dry, cooler Saturday.

Another storm system will move our way and bring a chance for rain late Sunday through Monday.

Our weather will remain unsettled for the next few days and the frequent rains may cause flash flooding late next week.

Thursday was only the seventh day of the year with T-storms across central Indiana.

Gusty winds are likely overnight.

 

Rain is likely through Friday morning

 

We’ll have a windy, mild Friday.

The UV  Index will be in the moderate category Friday.

We’ll have dry weather for the Mini on Saturday.

Highs will stay in the 70s through the weekend.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms late Sunday.

T-storms are likely Monday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms late Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s