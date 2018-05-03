× Rain and gusty winds are likely through Friday morning

After eight consecutive dry days rain soaked central Indiana on Thursday.

Rain and gusty winds are likely overnight through Friday morning as a cold front approaches.

Behind the cold front we’ll have a dry, cooler Saturday.

Another storm system will move our way and bring a chance for rain late Sunday through Monday.

Our weather will remain unsettled for the next few days and the frequent rains may cause flash flooding late next week.

Thursday was only the seventh day of the year with T-storms across central Indiana.

Gusty winds are likely overnight.

Rain is likely through Friday morning

We’ll have a windy, mild Friday.

The UV Index will be in the moderate category Friday.

We’ll have dry weather for the Mini on Saturday.

Highs will stay in the 70s through the weekend.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms late Sunday.

T-storms are likely Monday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms late Tuesday.