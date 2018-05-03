× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

REV Indy 2018

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

One of the biggest parties leading up to the Indianapolis 500 is happening this Saturday night at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rev Indy 2018 brings together IndyCar drivers and some of the city’s top chefs for a night of food, entertainment, and fun! Funds raised go toward Indiana University health statewide critical care centers.

Spring Fling Radio Control Festival

Avon Town Hall Park

If you like your race cars on the smaller side, head to the Spring Fling Radio Control Festival in Avon’s Town Hall Park. On Saturday from 11 am-4 pm bring your radio control car, boat, or airplane and race other enthusiasts or bring the family and watch demonstrations. The best part— it’s free and open to the public!

Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Tinker House Events

You don’t have to head to Louisville to enjoy Kentucky Derby festivities! Indy’s only derby viewing party endorsed by Churchill Downs is happening Saturday from 4-8 pm at the Tinker House Events center. Enjoy derby-inspired cocktails, a derby hat making station, bowtie station, games, and of course, three TV screens showing the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby live!

One America 500 Festival Mini Marathon

Downtown Indianapolis

The 42nd running of the One America 500 Festival Mini Marathon is this Saturday. Over 35,000 participants will take over the streets of Indianapolis and the famous oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when it kicks off at 7:30 am. The course will be packed with volunteers, over 100 entertainment acts, and lots of spectators cheering them on. Then everyone—runners, spectators, and the general public– can enjoy the Mini Marathon Post-Race Party at Military Park!

Cottage Home and Garden Tour

Indianapolis Cottage Home Neighborhood

The well-known Cottage Home Neighborhood is opening their doors on Saturday from 11:30 am-5 pm for their annual neighborhood tour. Visit more than a dozen homes in one of Indy’s most beautiful and neighborhoods. The tour features eclectic vintage cottages, newly built modern homes, and both private and community gardens. Tickets start at $15.

Food Truck Fridays

Georgia Street, Downtown

Food Truck Fridays are back starting this Friday from 11:30 am-1:30 pm on the Georgia Street boardwalk downtown. Sample some of Indy’s best in mobile dining from one of the 12 vendors scheduled to be on hand this week:

Gaucho’s Fire

Droopy’s BBQ

5280 Bistro

Poccadio

El Venezolano LLC

Serendipity Mobile Catering

Johnson’s BBQ Shack-trailer

Der Pretzel Wagen

Union Jack Pub

The Pink walrus

DA Blue Lagoon, LLC

Tacos Without Borders

Food Truck Fridays will return each week through August 24th.

