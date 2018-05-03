LIVESTREAM: President Trump to address religious leaders during National Day of Prayer event

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today is the National Day of Prayer, and President Trump will be participating in a ceremony at the White House this morning.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. in the Rose Garden.

Trump declared Mar 3, 2018 as the National Day of Prayer earlier this morning.

Here is a portion of the declaration he released:

“Prayer, by which we affirm our dependence on God, has long been fundamental to our pursuit of freedom, peace, unity, and prosperity. Prayer sustains us and brings us comfort, hope, peace, and strength. Therefore, we must cherish our spiritual foundation and uphold our legacy of faith.”

Trump will sign an executive order creating a new faith-based initiative in an effort to continue the White House tradition that dates to President Truman of proclaiming the National Day of Prayer, according to Sarah Sanders.